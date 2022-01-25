Ghana: Absa Bank Ghana Outdoors New Corporate Banking Advertising Campaign

Absa Bank Ghana, as part of its marketing strategy and plan to bring banking closer to customers, has launched a new corporate banking advertising campaign.

A statement on the new advertising campaign copied to the Ghanaian Times said the thrust of Absa Bank Ghana's new corporate banking advertising campaign, was to reflect the changing dynamics and customer needs in the banking industry.

"The thought-provoking advertising campaign uses powerful creative imagery of unique products from several sectors of the economy and links their relationship to Absa Bank's corporate banking mandate across the country and the continent. This is complemented by sector specific executions (infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, telecommunication, oil and gas, power, mining financial institution and consumer goods) across a multiplicity of media channels and platforms," the statement, said.

It said the campaign, designed to shimmer and glitter in Ghana's capital city and other regional centers on January 24t, 2022, used four proof points - global reach, digital solution, value chain and expert solution- to drive home the Bank's corporate banking credentials.

The statement said Absa Bank Ghana's significance in Ghana's economy had been a constant feature in the country's developmental journey for more than a century.

It said the Bank had supported several sectors, including empowering businesses to be sustainable and helping clients with transformative investment services, adding that the bank had become a symbol of the Ghanaian financial identity since it first commenced operations as Barclays Bank in 1917.

The statement said the corporate banking business, especially, has a history of consistent financing support to many areas, including License Buying Companies in the cocoa sector and the largest single day domestic currency issuance in sub-Saharan Africa at US$2.25 billion in 2017.

It said additionally, Absa Bank had acted as lead arranger for a number of big-ticket deals in Ghana's finance and energy sectors.

The Regional Corporate Director for West Africa at Absa Bank, Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, commenting on the new advertising campaign said "Our fundamental task is to deliver value, experience, expertise and reach to ensure that our clients can put their businesses at the forefront of the financial world, whilst positively impacting their communities and powering their global vision. We are relevant in every sector of the Ghanaian economy from private, public, small and large entrepreneurship ventures and we shall continue to make capital available to grow the markets, transform the continent and maintain our image as the go-to partner of choice."

She said the advertising campaign was a call to action for both prospective and current businesses to partner a bank with demonstrable bravery and expertise to get things done.

Mrs Ohene-Afoakwa said the campaign would utilise all key touch points in the external media space (TV, Online, Radio, outdoor, PR) together with an ambitious digital and social media approach.

"This innovative creative execution, will undoubtedly elevate the conversation around the crucially important role Absa Bank plays in Ghana's economy," the statement said, adding that the new campaign was "set to get the capital talking for the most part of the first quarter of 2022."