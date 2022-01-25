Ghana/Nigeria: Ghana, Nigeria Clash in World Cup Play-Off

24 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana will play rivals Nigeria in the final round of the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament in March, this year.

The Black Stars will have home advantage first, and both legs will be played between March 21 and 29 with the aggregate winners securing a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This was disclosed at the weekend during the draw in Doula, Cameroon.

The draw was conducted by CAF Competitions Director Samson Adamu, with assistance from CAF legends El Hadji Diouf and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Egypt face Senegal; Cameroon meet Algeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo play Morocco and Mali tackle Tunisia in the other ties.

Among the 10 contenders, only Mali have never qualified for the world football showpiece, while Cameroon hold the record for appearances by an African team with seven between 1982 and 2014.

Ghana are chasing their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, while Nigeria seek for their seventh in the Mundial.

The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X