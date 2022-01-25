Tunisia: Fifth Edition of Chokri Belaid World Forum for Arts and Culture to Kick-Off January 29

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 32 graffiti artists, including Tunisians and foreigners, will take part in the 5th edition of the Chokri Belaid World Forum for Arts and Culture scheduled from January 29 to February 13, 2022.

This event, under the theme: "Tunisia, a thousand roses and a rose with a thousand colours" became an international event two years ago.

The main features of this edition were unveiled by th organising committee at a press conference Monday in Tunis.

This edition will see the inauguration of a 5 meter-high statue of Chokri Belaid in tribute to this icon of rights and freedoms in the world, the committee said.

The statue is made by sculptor Samir Gouia, with the support of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT). It will be placed in Sfax city and its inauguration is scheduled for February 13. No details were given on the exact place where it will be installed, knowing that a giant graffiti will also be scribbled on the same place.

Abdelmajid Belaid, Honorary President of the World Forum Chokri Belaid for the Arts and Culture and brother of the late martyr, recalled the objectives of this forum, which would help "combat extremism, terrorism and violence through culture."

He cited the work of the late Chokri Belaid, saying "the martyr was a poet and an intellectual." The latter frequented the House of Culture Jbel Jloud, currently bearing his name, since his childhood when he was largely active.

A 30 meter-high graffiti will be drawn by famous graffiti artists, including Americans Eric Skotnes and Ryan Sarfati, Dutch Eelco Van Den Bergh, British Mr Cenz, Togolese Sitou Matthia, French Nadib Bandi and Moroccan Iramo Samir.

The participating artists will also paint the exterior facades of houses in some neighbourhoods of the Jbel Jeloud area in the capital.

This edition will feature two competitions for young people and children in the neighbourhood. The best works produced by the two age groups will be selected at the end of the competition.

Workshops in the art of graffiti will be organised for students of fine arts schools. The organisers intend to open up to other regions of the country, through partnerships with the Local Cultural Affairs Directorates in the various governorates.

The Chokri Belaid World Forum for Arts and Culture commemorates the 9th observation of the assassination of Chokri Belaid (November 26, 1964 - February 6, 2013). This politician, lawyer and leading human rights defender was an emblematic figure of the opposition in the aftermath of the 2011 Revolution.

He was gunned down as he left his home in the Menzeh 6 neighbourhood of Tunis. The case of this political assassination and the investigation to find the instigators are still ongoing.