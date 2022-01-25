Tunisia: Sfax-Covid-19 - Four Deaths, 188 New Infections and 259 Patients Recovered

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people have died from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused a total of 1,898 deaths, according to an updated report published Monday by the Regional Health Directorate.

Moreover, 188 more people in the region were detected positive, following the publication of the results of 460 tests, a positivity rate of 40.86%, which brings to 68, 363 the number of infected people in the governorate of Sfax since the spread of the epidemic.

According to the same source, 259 people have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of cured cases in the region to 58, 964.

Currently, 18 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, 72 were admitted to Hédi Chaker Hospital and 27 others were hospitalized in private clinics in the region, the same source said.