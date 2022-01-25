Tunisia: Ennahdha Says Rejects Attempts to Control Judiciary

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha movement said it rejected "attempts to take control of the judiciary" and denounced "the smear campaign" against the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (SCJ).

In a statement Monday, the movement criticised the use of justice against coup opponents. It urges supporting the judiciary and defending the Justice, given its importance for the construction of democracy.

In addition, the Ennahdha movement stressed its determination to prosecute those responsible for the death of the party member Ridha Bouzayene during the January 14, 2022 protests.

It calls, in this context, for the dismissal of the Minister of Interior and the release of all protesters arrested during the demonstrations that took place after July 25.

On another level, the movement questioned the government's inaction in the face of soaring prices and shortages of some products in several regions of the country.

The party also said it was concerned about the health of its vice president Noureddine Bhiri, who has been on hunger strike for 25 days in protest against his "abduction" by the authorities.