Tunisia: Nadia Akacha Resigns As Chief of Staff of the Presidential Cabinet

24 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nadia Akacha resigned from her post as chief of staff of the Presidential Cabinet, a source at the Presidency of the Republic confirmed to TAP.

Nadia Akacha said in a post on her Social media page late Monday afternoon that she submitted her resignation to President Saied because of "fundamental differences in opinion".

"It is my duty, today, to leave my post as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Cabinet because of the existence of fundamental differences in opinions regarding the country's best interests," she explained.

Nadia Akacha was appointed in October 2019 as head of the legal affairs department at the Presidency of the Republic before being appointed Chief of Staff of the Presidential Cabinet.

