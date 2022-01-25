Cameroon/Comoros: Afcon 2021 - Cameroon Oust Comoros, to Face Gambia in Quarter Final

25 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Hosts, Cameroon are through to the quarter final phase of the ongoing<a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations"> Africa Cup of Nations</a>.

Despite enjoying numerical advantage for the better part of the game and also facing a depleted Comoros team with no recognised goalkeeper, the Indomitable Lions managed a 2-1 win over the debutants.

The match went ahead after a stampede that ensued before the game, from which various reports say people died.

Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar gave the Indomitable Lions a 2-1 win after Nadjim Abdou's seventh minute red card for an awful foul on Ngamaleu.

But Comoros gave the hosts a run for their money.

Youssouf M'Changama scored a stunning free-kick and Chaker Alhadhur, normally a left-back, produced a brilliant performance as stand-in goalkeeper.

Cameroon progress to face The Gambia in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Though Monday night's defeat meant the end of the road for the tiny Island country, Comoros will be proud of their outing in Cameroon nonetheless; especially their famous win over Black Stars of Ghana

In the day's other Round of 16 tie, Musa Barrow scored a 71st-minute winner as Gambia continued their giant killing at the Africa Cup of Nations by pulling off an upset 1-0 win over Guinea in Bafoussam on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals.

The small west Africa country are the lowest-ranked of all the 24 participants at the tournament in Cameroon at 150 in the world and are making their <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/football/502135-afcon-2022-fans-will-be-allowed-into-stadiums-in-cameroon.html">debut</a> at the finals.

X