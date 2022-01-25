Nigeria: Troost-Ekong, Dennis to Have Third Manager This Season After Ranieri Sacking

<i>The club has a handful of Nigerian players on their book and is looking to sign another in the January window.</sub>

Another managerial casualty has been recorded in the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premierleague.com/">Premier League</a> following the announcement by Watford FC on Monday that they have parted ways with their erstwhile Head Coach <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Claudio_Ranieri">Claudio Ranieri</a>.

This means that William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and Oghenekaro Etebo will work with a third manager in the 2021/22 season.

Rainieri, who is widely accused of blocking Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis from featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations for the Super Eagles, had spent just a little over three months at Watford before being shown the exit door.

Described as a man of integrity, Watford thanked Ranieri for his effort at bringing the Hornets up the ladder.

The club statement read: Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Claudio Ranieri.

"The Hornets' Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.

"However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.

"No further club comment will be made until this new appointment is confirmed in due course."

Watford are two points clear of Burnley in 17th. However, the Clarets have two games in hand, meaning Watford could end up in the bottom three should results go against them.

Ranieri's sacking means Watford is back in the market looking for their 18th permanent manager in the last 10 years with the likes of Chris Hughton, Frank Lampard, and Sam Allardyce linked with the role.

Apart from Odion Ighalo who has a legendary status at Watford, a handful of other players like Isacc Sucess, Tom Bamidele Bashiru, Ogehenekaro Etebo, and Dennis have all <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/football/479071-11-nigerians-to-watch-out-for-in-2021-22-epl-season.html">donned</a> the club's colours with reports saying another Nigerian, Samuel Kalu is on his way from Bordeaux.