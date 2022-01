Cairo — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived, Monday afternoon, in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as part of a two-day working and fraternal visit.

President Tebboune was welcomed, at the international airport of Cairo, by the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, and senior Egyptian officials.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by a large ministerial delegation. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral historical and political relations between the two countries.