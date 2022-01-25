Egypt: President Tebboune Starts Working and Fraternal Visit to Egypt

CAIRO-President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday started a two-day working and fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport, President Tebboune was welcomed by Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, and senior Egyptian officials.

This visit aims to foster bilateral ties and raise them to the level of historical and political relations

Previously, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), had also visited Egypt as representative of the President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, to attend the 2nd Egypt Defense Expo "EDEX-2021".