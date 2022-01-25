Egypt: President Tebboune Starts Working and Fraternal Visit to Egypt

24 January 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

CAIRO-President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday started a two-day working and fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport, President Tebboune was welcomed by Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, and senior Egyptian officials.

This visit aims to foster bilateral ties and raise them to the level of historical and political relations

Previously, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), had also visited Egypt as representative of the President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, to attend the 2nd Egypt Defense Expo "EDEX-2021".

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X