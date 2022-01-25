Egypt: Sisi Follows Up On Status of Egypt's Future Project

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday followed up on the executive status of the agricultural Egypt's Future project, which is part of a giant scheme to reclaim more than two million feddans.

During a meeting with Commander of Egypt's Air Force Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Amir Sayyed Ahmed and Director of Egypt's Future project Bahaa el Din el Ghannam, the president was briefed on the work progress of the project and future plans.

According to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady, the president was also posted on details of the project's infrastructure, including roads, wells, water treatment plants and electrical power supply.

The meeting also touched on the executive status of the greenhouse complex in Lahun area, Fayyoum, added the spokesman.

MENA