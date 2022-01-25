Egypt: PM - Govt Works On Increasing Egypt's Exports

24 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said on Monday that the government strives to increase Egypt's exports upon directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

During a meeting with heads and representatives of export councils in the presence of Trade and Industry Minister Niveen Gamea, the premier praised the increase of Egypt's exports last year, hitting 32 billion dollars.

The government is ready to provide all necessary facilitation to achieve its plan aimed to export products at a total of 100 billion dollars, he said.

Gamea, meanwhile, said that 13 sectors achieved a significant increase in their exports in 2021.

She attributed the surge in Egypt's exports to the increased demand for Egyptian products and efforts exerted by the government to support all the productive and export sectors.

For their part, the heads and representatives of the export councils thanked President Sisi for his continued support and efforts to increase Egypt's exports and meet exporters' demands.

They also shared their vision to increase the country's exports in the coming period.

