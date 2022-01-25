Egypt: PM in Talks Over Decent Life Initiative

24 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli stressed on Monday that "Sakan Karim" is one of the main pillars of Decent Life initiative which aims at developing the Egyptian countryside.

He underlined the importance of providing decent housing units to residents of villages, adding all inappropriate units were listed to be developed.

He said the government is closely working with all non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to develop these units and provide a decent life to all deprived families and targeted groups.

Madbouli made the remarks during a meeting dedicated to following up the progress rate of setting up decent housing units in villages in cooperation with non-governmental organizations.

The meeting was attended by Local Development Minister Mahmoud Sharawi, Social Solidarity Minister Nevin Kabbag and other senior officials.

Madbouli said the meeting aims at studying the capabilities of NGOs to see how far they can carry out the task of developing these units, especially after it became clear that a large number of people do not want to move from their existing homes and prefer to stay in them while having them developed.

The premier directed holding a meeting as soon as possible with the NGOs who will take part in the project and pinpoint the specifications that will be put in place while developing the units.

Kabbag said 20 to 30 associations are fully prepared to implement decent housing units, adding that she will hold a meeting with the officials of these associations tomorrow to weigh their potential and make necessary coordination with the Construction and Building Federation.

