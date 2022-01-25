Tunisia: Coronavirus - Tataouine Records 1 Death and 167 Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — A coronavirus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours in Tataouine governorate. This takes to 12 the total number of deaths from the pandemic in the region during the month of January, the local health directorate in Tataouine said Monday.

The region has also reported 167 new COVID-19, taking overall infections during the month of January to 1367.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 70 cases in North Tataouine, 43 cases in South Tataouine, 23 cases in Ghomrassen, 15 cases in Remada, 5 cases in Smâr, 5 cases in Beni Mhira, 5 cases in Dehiba and 1 case in Bir Lahmar.

In addition, 6 COVID patients are currently admitted to the local hospital of Tataouine and another accommodated in the local hospital of Ghomrassen, according to the same source.