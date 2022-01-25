Tunisia: Progress of Procedures to Sign U.S.500-Million Grant Agreement Reviewed

24 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The progress of procedures relating to the signing of the USD 500-million grant agreement to be made available under the "the Millennium Challenge" to support Tunisia in the economic and social development fields was reviewed at a meeting Monday between Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Saied and Ambassador of the United States in Tunis, Donald Blome.

This U.S. grant is intended for two priority sectors of reform, namely shipping and logistics and improving the mobilisation of water resources.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation's (MCC) Board of Directors last June 30 voted unanimously to approve a $498.7 million compact with the Government of Tunisia to strengthen Tunisia's transportation, trade, and water sectors.

The MCC-Tunisia Compact, a five-year grant program, includes projects designed to make trade with Tunisia easier and less expensive by investing in the management, expansion, and digitization of the Port of Rades, as well as improve the management and conservation of the country's groundwater resources.

Blome affirmed the U.S. administration's commitment to continue supporting Tunisia in various areas, including in the renewable and clean energy and diversification of products and tourism resources.

He stressed his country's willingness to back the reform programs that will be put in place to give the national economy a fresh impetus likely to strengthen its competitiveness and allow it to create new opportunities for comprehensive and sustainable development.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X