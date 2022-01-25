Tunisia: Bizerte Logs Two More Coronavirus-Related Fatalities, 1,216 New Infections

24 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more fatalities of the COVID-19 were recorded in Bizerte governorate during the last 48 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,234 since the emergence of the virus, member of the medical monitoring cell in Bizerte Selma Mchirgui told TAP.

During the same period, the region saw a surge in infections with 1,216 new cases, which brings the overall number of infections in the region to 37,720, including 32,757 recoveries.

The average number of infections reached 1,094 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the same source said, adding that the occupancy rate has reached 40% for oxygen-supported beds and 40% for intensive care beds in the governorate 's hospitals.

