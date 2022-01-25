Tunisia Denounces 'Repeated' Aggressions Against UAE

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi had, last week, two telephone conversations with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyane, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

On this occasion, the Emirati minister informed Jerandi of the recent aggressions perpetrated by the "Houthis" against Emirati territories and the danger they represent for the security of his country and the entire region, the Foreign Affairs Department said in a statement.

Tunisia had condemned last week the attacks on vital sites and civilian facilities in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, which caused casualties and material damage.

Tunisia expresses its "full" solidarity with the State of the United Arab Emirates and rejects any aggression that targets the security and sovereignty of this country.