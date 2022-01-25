Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Meets With Prime Minister and Ministers of Justice and Interior

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed met on Monday at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romadhane, Justice Minister Leila Jaffel and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine.

The meeting focused on the current situation of the public service of justice, particularly the length of trials and the impunity enjoyed by several people, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

President Kaïs Saïed discussed with the prime minister and the two ministers several cases that are currently in the hands of the judiciary and which have not yet been decided.

During this meeting, President Kaïs Saïed stressed that the judiciary can in no way replace the role of the legislator, reaffirming the imperative to "clean up" the judiciary sector, according to him.

"All Tunisians are equal in rights and duties," insisted Saïed, calling for accountability and an end to impunity.