Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Meets With Prime Minister and Ministers of Justice and Interior

24 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed met on Monday at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romadhane, Justice Minister Leila Jaffel and Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine.

The meeting focused on the current situation of the public service of justice, particularly the length of trials and the impunity enjoyed by several people, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

President Kaïs Saïed discussed with the prime minister and the two ministers several cases that are currently in the hands of the judiciary and which have not yet been decided.

During this meeting, President Kaïs Saïed stressed that the judiciary can in no way replace the role of the legislator, reaffirming the imperative to "clean up" the judiciary sector, according to him.

"All Tunisians are equal in rights and duties," insisted Saïed, calling for accountability and an end to impunity.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X