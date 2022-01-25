Kenya: Kibwana Severs Ties With Mwau Over Decision to Join Ruto's UDA

Nairobi — Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has ended his 10-year political union with his deputy Adelina Mwau over her decision to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I wish to categorically make it clear, Makueni people have expressed their intention to support Azimio La Umoja and will not be hoodwinked by people seeking self-aggrandizement,” he said in a brief statement.

“While I respect Adelina for the good working relations for the last 9 years, her latest move puts our working together on the edge. The voice of the people of Makueni has always been our guide in decision making. I will not abandon that principle for political expediency. Adelina will work alone,” he added.

Kibwana, an Azimio-leaning Governor, has worked with Mwau for two consecutive terms having been elected on a joint ticket in March 2013.

They were re-elected in 2017 on a Wiper Party ticket after Kibwana left his Muungano Party to bolster former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s outfit.

Kibwana later differed with Musyoka and rejoined his Muungano Party.

DP Ruto has in recent days been making several tours in the larger Ukambani region and the recent defection by Mwau seems to have paid off.

With the August polls fast-approaching, the region is highly divided with leaders pulling in different directions in regards to which presidential candidate they will be backing.

Wiper’s Musyoka, who is perceived to be the region’s kingpin, has declared that he will contest for presidency while other leaders led by Governor Kibwana are backing Odinga’s candidature.