Kenya: 10-Month-Old Baby Drowns in Water Basin in Matungu

25 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A 10-month-old baby downed in a water basin in Kakamega's Matungu area while its 25-year-old mother did the family's laundry on Monday evening.

A police report indicated that the mother learnt her child had entered into a basin full of water on realizing the baby who was playing around her had suddenly gone quiet.

"Audrey Akumu, 25, was doing the family's laundry outside her house, as her baby played and cooed softly just behind her. Suddenly, she realized that the baby had gone silent and turned back to see if he was okay, only to see him drowned inside a basin full of water," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said.

The baby was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, the agency reported even as it emphasized the need to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation when such incidents occur even if the victim is unresponsive.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X