Africa: Over 9.4 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Across Africa

Harare — As of January 25, 2022, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 10,606,785 while over 205,275,858 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 236,565 and 9,466,848 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 3,582,691 and 94,265 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 1,101,163 ), Tunisia ( 853,905 ), Ethiopia ( 462,514 ), Egypt ( 411,749 ), Libya ( 407,758 ) and Kenya ( 320,399 )

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

