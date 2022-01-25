Namibia: Five Arrested With Counterfeit Notes

25 January 2022
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline de Klerk

The police in Erongo are warning businesses, especially shebeens and taxi drivers, to be on the lookout for counterfeit notes that are in circulation.

The alert came after five men were arrested on Sunday in connection with counterfeit notes found in their possession at Usakos.

Five men, who are expected to appear today in the Usakos Magistrate's Court, were found with counterfeit notes, totalling N$30 600 at the Big Brother Guest House.

Erongo Police community affairs commander Ileni Shapumba yesterday said the suspects were found with 33 fake N$200 notes, a silver aluminium box that was still sealed and several defaced American dollar notes during the arrest.

According to Shapumba, some of the fake notes might be already in circulation; hence, it is important that residents stay alert and rather carefully look at notes before accepting them.

"Especially at night or when shops or shebeens are at their busiest, as they will use every opportunity to try and exchange fake notes and thereby rob people of their hard-earned cash," he said.

The suspects are now charged under the Prevention of Counterfeiting Currency Act. New Era understands the five suspects were allegedly contracted to print counterfeit notes by another individual, who was expected to allegedly pay them for their services.

They were paid a certain amount of money.

As a result, they kept returning to the guesthouse, searching for the said individual.

This made the owner of the guesthouse uneasy, prompting him to alert the police, who discovered the fake notes.

