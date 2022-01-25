Kenya: History Maker Okutoyi Marches on to Round Three at Australian Open

25 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's teen tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi made more history on Tuesday morning, progressing to the third round of the Australian Open junior championship after beating home girl Zara Larke.

Okutoyi, only the second Kenyan to ever play at the Australian Open, beat the Australian girl with a 7/6 (0), 5-7, 6-1 score to book a third round ticket.

She has now booked a date with Serbian Lola Radivojevic in the third round where the African Under-18 champion looks to make more history.

The Kenyan had started off her campaign with a two sets to one victory over Italy's Federica Urgesi recording scores of 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3.

HISTORY FOR KENYA 🇰🇪

Junior player Angella Okotuyi is the first Kenyan woman to reach the third round in singles of any event at a Grand Slam 👏 #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/wWz9JYa7TC

-- #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2022

