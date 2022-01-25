Nigeria: Comedian Dgeneral Pleads Guilty to Dealing in Banned Drug

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday convicted a comedian and skit maker, Joshua Sunday, popularly called Dgeneral after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of 14 grams of Tramadol.

Also convicted alongside the 22 years old comedian, is Caleb Ojana William, who was accused of unlawful possession of 15 grams of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called marijuana.

Justice Osiagor convicted the duo after they pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of unlawful possession of the banned substances, brought against them by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The anti-drug agency had through one of its prosecutors, Jeremiah Aernan informed the court that the two convicts were on January 12, 2022, arrested at 2B, Saula Akinlolu Orchid, Lekki, Lagos State, in possession of the banned substance without lawful authority.

Hernan also told the judge that the offences were violated and punishable under section 11 (c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defence counsel, Chief Lilian Omotunde, pleaded with the court not to sentence the convicts to jail terms despite their guilty pleas.

In his Judgment, Justice Osiagor accepted the guilty pleas of the convict but declined to sentence them to a prison term, he cautioned them and urged them to turn a new leaf.