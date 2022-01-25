Nigeria: Revenue Target for 2022 Is N3.019trn, Not N4.1bn - Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said the federal government's revenue target for the service is N3.019trillion and not N4.1billion recently reported.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP yesterday, the national public relations officer, Compt. Joseph Attah said the target for the year was N3.019 trillion, saying, the N4.1billion was for internal target given to commands.

Speaking, he said, plans were underway to surpass the revenue target.

Attah said: "this year, we have been given N3.019 trillion as the target for 2022. As usual, we will be looking at meeting the target and even surpassing it. Usually after we are given this target, inwardly, we set another target for ourselves as a strategy not to only meet the Federal Government target but to even meet our own target which is usually above what is set for us."

The PRO also noted that, towards the end of 2021, the NCS took delivery of three brand new scanners that were installed in Apapa, Tin Can and Onne.

He described the three ports as the three major ones with high volume of import into Nigeria.

Attah added that the service will deploy the scanners any moment in 2022. With the scanners, according to him, "trade will be robustly facilitated and examination will be very swift and transparent.

"It will have impact on national security because they will enable us to see what the ordinary eyes will find it difficult to detect."

He added that it will also translate to quick turnover for international trade actors.

The PRO disclosed that the NCS had, on Thursday, commissioned 18 Creek patrol boats in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Smugglers, he said, are running away from the heat on the land and taking to the creeks as safe avenues for their criminal acts.

"So, we are taking the battle to the creeks. Before our regular patrol boats cannot access the creeks because of the shallow waters. "Now we have specially built boats with flat bottoms that can access creeks even when waters have receeded.

"So, we have boosted the capacity of the Marine Officers to fight smuggling on water and creeks and others," he said.