Nigeria: Super Eagles Miss Big Financial Rewards, Choice Properties

While the pain of exiting the tournament is yet to abate, the Super Eagles have also missed out on huge financial rewards promised the team during their botched campaign.

The Nigerian side had become the most favoured bride of corporate organisations who scrambled to motivate the national team with monetary incentives and choice landed properties.

The latest to join the trend was RevolutionPlus Property whose Group Managing Director, Bamidele Onalaja had promised the team N1million per goal all through the knockout stages of the AFCON 2021.

In a video call before the Tunisia game with Musa, he also said each member of the team (players and officials) will get a plot of land each in any location of their choice (Lagos, Abuja, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt, Ibadan).

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa had confirmed the receipt of N4 million promised to the team for their victories over Liberia and Cape Verde at the qualifiers for the 2021 African Nations Cup. The team scored 4 goals in both matches.

RevolutionPlus Property became the official real Estate Partner of the Super Eagles in June 2021 and since then the organization has been on active campaigns to support the Super Eagles, NFF and other National Teams.

It will be recalled that in a video made public by the Nigeria Football Federation Media team on Thursday, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Eagles camp in Garoua, said the national team will get the Naira equivalent of $50,000 for every goal scored in every match won in the AFCON knockout phase.

Emefiele announced he was delivering the message on behalf of the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), which is an amalgamation of big players in the private sector.

The body was originally set up to help the government fight against the coronavirus pandemic but Emefiele said with the joy the Super Eagles are giving Nigerians with their AFCON performance, it was considered good to motivate the team the more.