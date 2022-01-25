Nigeria: Data Privacy Policy Created 7,680 Jobs in 2 Years - Govt

25 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

About 7,680 direct and indirect jobs have been created between 2019 and 2021 through the data privacy protection policy of the Federal Government, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said.

NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said this in Abuja Monday at a press conference to unveil the Data Privacy Week's programme in Abuja.

He said about 103 Data Protection Compliance Organizations (DPCOs) had been licensed by NITDA.

"DPCOs are mandated to carry out: Data Protection Regulations Compliance and Breach Services for Data Controllers and Data Administrators; Training and Awareness Services; Privacy Breach Remediation Planning and Support, etc", Abdullahi said.

The NITDA DG said N4.8bn had been reported as the estimated value of Nigeria's data protection industry in just two years.

He said the government had developed an auditing template and would be issuing codes of conduct from time to time.

He said: "This is to ensure that the services being rendered by DPCOs are in tune with the letters and the spirit of the NDPR."

He said the government had commenced the process of having a national certification body on National Data Protection Regulation to build the requisite indigenous capability for driving the sector and save Nigerians the huge amounts of foreign exchange being paid for foreign certifications.

