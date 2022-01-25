South Africa: Western Cape Unveils Contractor's Framework Targeting Women and Youth

The Western Cape Human Settlements Department has unveiled its contractor's framework, targeting particularly women and youth contractors.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, Tertuis Simmers, said this initiative, which is a first of its kind in South Africa, invites bids from historically disadvantaged individuals (HDI) in engineering and construction to participate in a framework agreement with the department.

Simmers said the agreement will be applicable for a period of three years.

"This means that all those with successful bid submissions are placed on the framework, where, should they meet all the relevant criteria for a specific contract, they would then be able to submit quotations for that contract," Simmers explained.

Simmers said the scope of engineering and construction work for the purpose of the implementation of human settlements infrastructure delivery may fall within one or more of the classes of construction work.

These include general building; civil engineering; electrical engineering works - building; electrical engineering works - infrastructure; landscaping, irrigation and horticulture works; and steel security fencing or precast concrete fencing.

The MEC said the framework has strict conditions, which should be met in order for a contractor to bid. These include 51% women ownership, 51% black youth ownership and 51% black ownership by people with disabilities, amongst others.

Simmers said the launch of the framework demonstrates the department's continued commitment to empowering the country's HDI.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We've already shown that we invest in the empowerment of our contractors by spending more than 50% of our Human Settlement Development Grant on their development. With this historic initiative, we're taking it a step further, as this will ensure that more contractors have access to these types of opportunities," Simmers said.

The bid submission opened on 21 January 2022 and will close on 25 February 2022 at 11am.

Simmers encouraged all those who meet the various criteria to use this opportunity and make submissions.

"We've specifically opened this door to this group, so that those who might not have had an opportunity before, can now also be part of this exciting process."

All those interested in bidding can collect the tender documents from the 6th floor at the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, 27 Wale Street, Cape Town or the 2nd floor, Department of Human Settlements, York Park Building, York Street, George, from the Supply Chain Management Procurement office.

Any further queries regarding the tender procedure can be directed E Pillay on 021 483 3173 or email Esther.Stephanus-Pillay@westerncape.gov.za, or S July email Simthandile.July@westerncape.gov.za.

Queries around technical aspects may be directed to Sandile Gqoboka on 021 483 3973 or email sandile.gqoboka@westerncape.gov.za(link sends e-mail).

The physical address for the closing of bids are: Tender Box, Ground floor, Western Cape Government Department of Human Settlements, 27 Wale Street, Cape Town, or 2nd floor, Department of Human Settlements, York Park Building, York Street, George.