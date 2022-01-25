Egypt,Somalia Hold Bilateral Consultations in Cairo

25 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza and Somalia's Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Mohamud Abdi Hassan chaired on Monday 24/1/2022 a bilateral consultations session in Cairo.

The two sides reviewed ways to promote ties between both sisterly African nations as well as the prospects of mutual cooperation over the period ahead, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peace building (CCCPA) will on Tuesday 25/1/2022 host a special two-day event to discuss future security arrangements in Somalia, with the participation of representatives of the UN, the EU, and the Somali government, the ministry added.

