Egypt Reports 1,651 New Coronavirus Cases, 28 Deaths

The Health Ministry said on Monday 24/1/2022 that 1,651 new coronavirus infections were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 411,749.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 28 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 22,3696.

As many as 1,803 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 345,774 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA