Egypt: Aswan Women Film Festival to Honor Director Inaam Mohamed Ali

The sixth edition of the Aswan International Women Film Festival, slated for February 23 to 28, will honor Egyptian director Inaam Mohamed Ali in appreciation for her significant role in supporting women issues.

In a press release, Azza Kamel, the vice-chairperson of the festival board of trustees, said Ali is one of Egypt's creators who contributed to raising Egyptian women's issues by directing movies, including "Sorry, I Refuse That Divorce", "The Daily Life of a Modern Woman", and "Dream Hunter."

Kamel hailed Ali's contributions to the drama by directing successful series like "Dameer Abla Hekmat", "Qasim Amin" and "Yesterday's Story."