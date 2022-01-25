Egypt: New Covid-19 Drug Has Proven Effective - Presidential Adviser

25 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Presidential Adviser for Health Affairs Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din said on Monday24/1/2022 the new COVID-19 drug that will be offered at Egyptian hospitals for emergency use has proven effective.

In a phone interview with Al Qahera Wal Nas TV channel, Tag El-Din added that the drug is used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

It is used orally through a five-day dose, the official said, noting that five domestic pharmaceutical companies have been authorized to manufacture the drug.

He added that the new drug contributes significantly to limiting the danger of COVID-19 as it cuts the risks of hospitalization and death.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

