Egypt: Manpower Minister - Thursday Paid Holiday for Private Sector On Jan. 25 Revolution Anniv, Police Day

25 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Manpower Mohamed Saafan said on Monday 24/1/2022 that Thursday January 27, 2022 will be a paid holiday for the private sector employees addressed by Labor Law no. 12 of 2003, on the occasion of the anniversary of January 25 Revolution and Police Day which is observed on January 25.

A statement issued by the minister said that employers can allow their employees to work during that day whenever necessary on condition they get extra payment for working during a public holiday.

The minister's decision coincided with an announcement by the cabinet that this Thursday will be an official paid holiday at the ministries and government offices instead of Monday, January 25 on the occasion of the January 25 Revolution anniversary and Police Day.

