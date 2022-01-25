Egypt: Wide Participation in Latest WYF Reflects Its Key Role As Platform for Dialogue - Ambassador

25 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador in Paris and its permanent representative at UNESCO Alaa Youssef said the wide participation in the latest World Youth Forum (WYF) that was held in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh reflects the significant role played by the event at the international level as being a platform for dialogue among youth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its official Facebook page on Monday24/1/2022.

The forum has also become a platform for exchanging expertise, in addition to spreading the values of tolerance, peace and acceptance of others, the ambassador added during his participation in the UNESCO Week of Sound.

Youssef praised the outcome of the forum and the rich dialogues it involved about various key international issues.

Meanwhile, the ambassador congratulated the Faculty of Engineering at Ain Shams University for being awarded the UNESCO Week of Sound prize, lauding in this regard the progress witnessed by Egypt's sector of higher education and scientific research over the past few years.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

