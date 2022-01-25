Egypt: Tourist Establishments Urged to Obtain Green Certificate

25 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el Anani issued a decision obliging all tourist and hospitality establishments in Sharm el Sheikh to obtain a green certificate.

The certificate aims to support the use of solar energy technologies, energy conservation in hotel facilities and linking renewable energy and sustainable development, utilizing it for the development of the tourism sector.

In a statement, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said that the move, which is in its first phase, came as part of preparations for Egypt's hosting of the Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27).

The move also came as part of Egypt's adoption of the sustainable development concepts approved by the UN through a structural reform program, while prioritizing the development of eco-friendly tourism by encouraging hotels and tourist facilities to preserve the environment and use clean energy, added the statement.

