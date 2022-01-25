Ghana: LOSA 1996 a-Level Group Hands Over Renovated Girls' Dormitory to School

The Labone Senior High School Old Students Association (LOSA) 1996 A- level group has handed over a renovated girls' dormitory to the Labone Senior High School in Accra yesterday.

Under the GHC65, 000project, the LOSA year group undertook carpentry works including changing doors, frames, tiling of washroom and walls.

They also provided drying lines, 40 ceiling fans and water reservoir for both boys and girls dormitories.

The group made the presentation at the 25th anniversary celebration of LOSA 1996-A level. It had the theme; "Harmonious relationship with old students association-A critical factor in provision of quality education in Ghana,"

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in a speech read on his behalf by the acting Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Divine Ayidzoe, said it has become more clear that the government alone cannot meet the demand for education facilities, hence the need for participation by other stakeholders like old students associations in the management of secondary education.

He said government was determined to improve education with the introduction of the Free Senior High School inventive curriculum in literacy, numeracy, information technology and an enhancement of E-Learning as well as introduction of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana.

The Minister said the immense contribution of old students' association cannot be overlooked in Ghana's educational system as they assisted in the development of infrastructure, provision of books and other items and the organisation of events aimed at improving bonds between various year groups.

He called on all old student associations not to relent in their efforts in joining hands with school management to offer continual facelifts to their alma mater and to continuously aid with the joint vision with government of improving quality education.

The president of LOSA1996 year group, Mr Mighty Gbeve, in his remarks said in consultation with the school administration and LOSA national executives they completed the project at the cost of GHC 65,000.

He thanked the members of the year group and corporate organisations for their contribution in ensuring the successful completion of the project.

The president urged students to study hard and pursue their dream diligently.

"Remember that you came to the school as an individual and you will leave as an individual, all it matters is your academic results," he added.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs CynthiaObuo Nti, commended the year group for the contribution in ensuring their alma mater gets what they needed to help them in their education.

She said it was crucial as past students to meet with the present students

and commended the year group for the project stating, it would support the students at the school.