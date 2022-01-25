Liberia: Eleven Senators Absent From President Weah's 5th Annual Message Event At Capitol

Monrovia — Senators including Abraham Darius Dillon, Varney Sherman, Steve Zargo and many others were Monday absent from President George Weah's 5th Annual Message to the Legislature.

While some of the lawmakers have termed their absence as boycott, others claim their absence was due to their health condition. Senator Gble-gbo Brown of Maryland County has been ill in recent days and could not attend the event.

For Senator Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County, he said could not attend because of illness which resulted from a tour he recently made in Grand Cape Mount County.

In response to FPA inquiries, Senator Sherman stated, "I am not well from a tour of the Commonwealth District (Robertsport City, Tombe District and Tallah Township) in Cape Mount this past weekend.

"I returned to Monrovia midnight last night; and I was too tired and sick this morning to attend the SONA this afternoon. I informed the Senate and asked for excuse.

"I am listening to the entire message even this moment. I hope your inquiry is a honourable one - a concern for my situation; not an item for your newspaper."

For Senator Steve Zargo of Lofa County, his absence is an intentional boycott. He said, his decision was agreed by members of the Lofa legislative caucus as protest to the situation involving Brownie Samukai.

"The Lofa County Legislative Caucus made her decision on this considering the visit of the Caucus along with the former VP JNB during the festive season. During said visit, the Lofa people cried on us to take an affirmation action, hence the boycott," Senator Zargo said.

However, Representative Clarence Massaquoi who is also a member of the Lofa County Legislative Caucus was present at the event. This paper was unable to establish reasons for his absence.

Senators including Darius Dillon of Montserrado County, Marshall Dennis of Grand Gedeh County, Prince Johnson of Nimba County, Jonathan Boycharles Sogbie , and Conmany Wesseh of Rivergee Gee County didn't response to our inquiry.