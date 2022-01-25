Liberia: Watanga Ends Free Port FC Unbeaten Run

Monrovia — Watanga has ended Liberia Football Association First division league leaders Freeport FC unbeaten run in the Orange National First Division league.

Free Port FC had gone nine games without a defeat but left Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex practice pitch in tears after a late 3-2 comeback win for Watanga FC.

Watanga started the match on an electrifying front with Chauncy Freeman getting the match opener in the 25th minute from an Albert Korvah assist.

The Go Green Boys of Free Port mounted pressure on Watanga for the equalizer but could not as the first half ended 1-0 to Watanga FC.

Back from the break Free Port FC leveled things from Patrick Dueh strike in the 54th minute and took the lead in the 69th minute through Gibson Freeman from the penalty spot.

Chauncy Freeman who got the match opener turned provider when he assisted Kelvin Barclay in the 82nd minute to equalize for the Watanga FC.

Kelvin Ace Batener later won the match for Watanga FC in the 87th minute from an Albert Nimely connection to ensure Freeport FC had a taste of defeat for the first time.

Freeport FC had a lot of scoring chances in the match despite being down 10 men, but striker Patrick Dweh who got their equalizer after they were down 1-0 was not effective in front of the goal for the Go Green Boys.

Despite the defeat FreePort FC still remained at the top of the table with 19 points from 10 league matches, while Watanga FC moved up on the table in 3rd place with 17 points from the same number of games.

In the second match at the SKD Practice pitch Bea Mountain missed a chance to go on top of the table following their 2-2 draw away from home to Mighty Barrolle.

Barrolle had defender Aloysius Simuija to thank as his late free-kick salvaged a point for the Rollers on Sunday against Bea Mountain FC at the SKD Practice Pitch.

Mighty Barrolle FC result means they still sit at the bottom of the league table with eight points from 10 games, while Bea Mountain now has the same points as the league leaders Freeport FC, but sits second place due to goal differences.

LISCR continued their poor form with a 2-3 home defeat to struggling Nimba united.

Nimba United got their third league win of the season to increase their points to 10, and 10th on the table.

The Shipping boys who now suffered a back-to-back defeat sits 4th place with 15 points from ten games.

Meanwhile defending champions LPRC Oilers returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over Heaven Eleven FC.

Oilers suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nimba United in matchday 9 fixture but bounced back with a victory over the Nimba County Based club.

The reigning champions have accumulated 14 points this season from ten league matches and sit at sixth place, while Heaven Eleven has 10 points and sits 8th place on the log.

In Sanniquelle, Nimba Kwado FC and Monrovia Club Breweries share the spoils on matchday.

Both clubs settled to a goalless draw after 90th minutes of play.

Nimba Kwado FC has 14 points and sits 7th place on the league table, while Monrovia Club Breweries sits 5th place with 15 points.