South Africa: Fourth Batch of TVET Instructors Departs Liberia for Studies in South Africa and Zambia

Monrovia — The fourth batch of TVET Instructors under the European Union funded "YOUTH RISING" Project have departed Liberia for Zambia and South Africa respectively.

They will be studying Automotive , Electrical Engineering and other key courses, the ministry said.

The 29 instructors will benefit from a twenty-four-month professional training at one of Zambia's number one TVET institutions , Zambia Institute Of Communication Technology (ZICT) and at Institute (South Africa)... ... Carpentry and Joinery.

Speaking at the office sending off ceremony of the instructors Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Millais Z. Sheriff, disclosed the studies or training are for eighteen (18) months (others) and nine (9) months (Machining) respectively.

Sheriff, who is also the chairperson of the steering committee, Youth Rising Project and Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, disclosed that the teachers have so far marked the fourth batch of beneficiaries of the project.

Already, he stated that there are Liberians studying both in Zambia and South Africa under the project, saying more are expected.

As part of the project under infrastructure development, he told the media that they are currently operating in seven Counties and in ten schools and also intend to cover the entire Country soon.

Moreover, he stressed that they have secured additional $ 25 million funding to ensure that the remaining eight counties are captured under the project.

As for capacity development under the project, about 120 Liberian TVET instructors, he disclosed, would benefit from professional TVET training in South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in the following areas, including Information Communication Technology, Carpentry, Heavy Duty, Auto Mechanic and many others.

While under modern equipment component, 7.3m dollars worth of modern equipment are already in the country at the Booker T. Washington Institute Compound in Margibi County while additional three containers are at the Port of Monrovia and will be installed from now March of 2022 in the seven operational Counties.

"At the end of it all, we want to ensure that all of the fifteen counties at least would have a wholesome TVET and effective institutions. He told reporters.

"As evidence of said move, he informed the media that he and his able team have just completed a tour of some of the planned targeted additional Counties namely: Rivercess, Rivergee, Grand Kru, Maryland and Grand Bassa with the focus of rolling out the project in those Counties very soon.

Minister Sheriff also reminded the teachers that only their best is required of them to ensure proper representation of Liberia.

Sheriff further said under the project all funding would be covered, including salaries back home for the teachers as well as stipends all in a drive to ensure that they do their best and return to Liberia.

He added that those studying Machining will advance their studies to Austria for 1 to 3 months to have a practical knowledge of the equipment being procured.

Both the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education are Beneficiaries of the "Youth Rising Project " and are positioned under the Human Capacity Development aspect of the Project to send one hundred and twenty (120) TVET Instructors to study in South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.

The departure on Monday and Tuesday brings the number to fifty three (53) persons to be beneficiaries of foreign studies or training.

Also Speaking Friday ahead of the teacher's departure, Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Education Saku S. Dukuly said the move is also a manifestation of the Liberian leader's dream of ensuring a vibrant TVET sector is realized.

He thanked the European Union through their taxpayers especially under the Youth Rising project for helping to build the capacity of Liberian TVET's experts.

Minister Dukulu challenged the instructors to do their best so that upon their return they can impact knowledge in others.

In his words the Ministry of Education and the Youth and Sport Ministry do not want to always bring people out of Liberia to teach saying if a committed Liberian can make the difference in their country.

He said there are many who want to go into TVET and what will be done by the instructor will encourage others to take TVET seriously.

"You are going as ambassador of this country so whatever you do will reflect on the country,"

"This is a profession of giving and less of receiving so those who come into this profession must be of integrity ," Assistant Education minister Dukuly said.

Also speaking at the program to mark the official departure of the teachers was the Deputy Project Manager of UNIDO Anthony Nimely who extended his institution's thanks and appreciation for working with both the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education to help support TVET in Liberia.

He also thanked the European Union and Sweden for their gesture in providing support to Liberia for the implementation of the project.

Mr. Nimely urged the teachers to do nothing but their best in their studies while encouraging them to adapt to any situation for the betterment of the sector.

Those who departed the country are:

Furniture and Technology (FURTECH) Institute (South Africa)... Carpentry and Joinery:

1. George H. Appleton... ... ... ... ..Maryland

2. Ezekiel Borbor... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Lofa

3. Meettee A. Diazee... ... ... ... ... ..Grand Bassa

4. Brooks Gbalea... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..Nimba

5. Fallah M. Fonneh... ... ... ... ... ... .Lofa

6. Josiah Gaynor... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..Margibi

7. Emmanuel K. Goffa... ... ... ... ..Margibi

8. Esther G.I. Javillie... ... ... ... ... ..Lofa

9. Telewoda Kokulo... ... ... ... ... ... Lofa

10. Debbah S. Myers... ... ... ... ... .Grand Bassa

11. Beyan A. Sirleaf... ... ... ... ... ... Gbarpolu

12. Kia-wodo B. Toomey... ... ... .Maryland

* Mopani Vocational Institute (Zambia)

Automotive

1. John Charlie... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Bong

2. Cyrus K. Dankpain... ... ... ... ... ..Grand Bassa

3. Anthony Gowah... ... ... ... ... ... ... .Rivercess

4. Forkpa Flomo... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .Lofa

5. Othello Z. Kennedy. ... ... ... ... ..Grand Bassa

6. Jerry G. Klee Jr... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..Nimba

7. Wolobah Mulbah... ... ... ... ... ... ..Lofa

8. James T. Nyenetue... ... ... ... ... .Grand Kru

9. Eliezer A. Tetteh... ... ... ... ... ... ... .Grand Bassa

10. Christopher K. Tokpa... ... ... ..Bong

11. Stanley J. B. Williams... ... ... .Grand Bassa

Electrical

12. Y. Franklin Kawor... ... ... ... ... ... Margibi

13. Josephine W. Sam-Roberts... .Grand Bassa

14. Romeo R. Roberts... ... ... ... ... .Margibi

Machining

15. Lenin A. Garwo... ... ... ... ... ... ... Grand Gedeh

16. Anderson Keah... ... ... ... ... ... ... Nimba

17. Amos L. Michael... ... ... ... ... ... Nimba