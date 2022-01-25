Burkina Faso: Tunisair Suspends Flights to and From Burkina Faso Until Further Notice

Tunis/Tunisia — National carrier Tunisair announced on Tuesday the suspension, until further notice, of all its flights to and from Ouagadougou, Burkina-Faso, explaining that this decision was taken by the Burkinabe authorities.

As a reminder, the army of Burkina Faso had affirmed on Monday on the national TV, that it had removed President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré from power.

It also announced the suspension of the National Assembly and the government, the closure of borders and the imposition of a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a. m.

For further information, travellers can contact the Tunisair call centre on the following numbers From Tunis: 81 10 77 77; From abroad: (+216) 70 103 700 / (+216) 70101300 or by e-mail at callcenter@tunisair.com.tn