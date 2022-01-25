Ghana: First Lady Donates Relief Items to Appiatse Explosion Victims

Bogoso — First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Sunday donated relief items to support the victims of the Appiatse explosion which occurred on Thursday near Bogoso, Prestea-Huni Valley municipality in the Western Region.

The items included 100 bags of rice, 40 cartons of omo, 20 bales of used clothing, 200 half piece cloths and 100,000 scarfs.

Presenting the items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at the St Michael Catholic Church, Bogoso, the special aide of the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Emmanuel Fosu, explained that the office of Mrs Akufo-Addo was touched by the Appiatse explosion which had attracted media attention throughout the country.

Mr Fosu said the gesture was to console, cater for the welfare of the injured victims and also offer some reliefs to them.

"This gesture from the office of the First Lady is to offer some hope and also reduce the pains of our unfortunate brothers and sisters including the children," Mr Fosu said.

The Municipal NADMO Coordinator, Francis Abeiku Yankah, thanked the First Lady for the donation and pledged that the assembly would use the items for the benefit of the Appiatse victims who were housed at the St Michael Catholic Church Parish Hall and the Golden Gate Hotel.

He acknowledged the contributions of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who had also donated some items and cash to the victims and that of Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Board of Minerals Commission, Ghana Gas, Ghana Chamber of Mines and Gold Fields Ghana.

"We also thank the Bogoso community, the Catholic Church, the Inspector General of Police and the security agencies and individuals for their contributions and support. We are indeed, grateful," Mr Yankah added.