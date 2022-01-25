Ghana: Kusasis, Mamprusis Conflict Flares Up ... 4 Killed, 8 Injured

Bawku — Four persons have been shot dead while eight others have sustained various injuries during renewed clashes between Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku in the Upper East Region on Sunday.

Eye witnesses told the Ghanaian Times that injured persons were rushed to the Presbyterian Mission Hospital for treatment.

Both the Regional Police Commander and his Public Relations Officer refused to comment on the incident when contacted.

In a related development, a Policewoman, Constable Regina Angenu, has been shot dead in Bawku by unknown assailants.

According to a release issued on Monday by the Police, the deceased was shot in the groin and died at the Presbyterian Mission Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The release further explained that Constable Regina Angenu on Saturday, January 22 around 5:05pm, was paying a visit to Constable Erasmus Enkson at the Bawku Division of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service.

It was noted that on her way to Constable Enkson's barracks in the Bawku Municipality, she was attacked by unknown assailants who shot her in the groin.

The body has since been deposited at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

It would be recalled that following gunshots in the early hours of Monday, December 27, 2021, which resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties in the Bawku Township, making the area insecure for residents, the Interior Ministry imposed a curfew in the area.

The incident also led the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to ban the riding of motorcycles in the Bawku Municipality.

A total of 13 persons were arrested and airlifted to Accra following the violence.