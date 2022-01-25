Ghana: ECG Estimates Ghc 2 Million to Restore Power At Appiatse

Appiatse — The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has estimated to spend about GHC2 milion to restore full power at Appiatse and its neighbourhood in the Prestea-Huni Valley municipality of the Western Region after an explosion hit their power systems and installations in the arealast Thursday.

Apart from the replacement of burnt transformers, low voltage (LV) and high voltage (HV) poles, the ECG would also re-install metres to the various houses at Appiatse after reconstruction of the community.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the scene at about 8.45a.m. yesterday, work gangs were frantically removing metres at homes and also disconnecting cables on low voltage poles.

"Eight High Tension network, four on each side of the network, six high tension poles burnt or destroyed, including five LV poles and one transformer and its accessories constituting a complete distribution sub-station completely destroyed," the District Manager, ECG, Ebo Sagoe, disclosed.

He told the Ghanaian Times that about 30,000 residents in the Amenfi West Amenfi East and Amenfi Central districts were affected by the disruption of power at Appiatseafter the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of ECG, Mr Kwame Agyemang- Budu, and his team yesterday visited the Appiatse site to assess the extent of damage and also console the bereaved families.

"For security and safety reasons, we have stopped the operations until when they are ready, we'll resume work to remove the metres to pave way for the reconstruction," he hinted journalists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, immediately after the Thursday explosion which affected their installations, management directed engineers from Enchi and Asankragwa areas to join the Bogoso team to mobilise, isolate the system, ensure safety protocols and also restore power within 48 hours.

Mr Agyemang -Budu assured that ECG remained committed to ensuring that power was stabilised at 24 hours each day at Appiatse and other communities in the Bogoso enclave.

On cost incurred due to the explosion, he said, "We are not concerned about the process of accounting, but about the safety of the community. The security and NADMO have asked us to stop and we're waiting - for now, we have restored power to the communities within 48 hours."

He expressed concern about stealing of metres and other equipment, saying "It's not fair for people not to think about safety and come here to steal, but, we are here to ensure that we have more metres for us to restore power after reconstruction."

Mr Agyemang-Budu again indicated that, presently, ECG was focused on restoring power and not how to collect bills or arrears from customers.

"This morning, we are here to console with the community, and, we have presented them with GHC 100,000 to support the injured and bereaved families," he added.