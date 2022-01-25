Ghana: 1 More Suspect Arrested in Nima-Mamobi Youth Gang Clashes

One more person was on last Sunday arrested by the police, following a bloody clash between two youth group of Nima and Mamobi, in Accra, over supposed territorial supremacy.

The arrest of Farouk Dauda, 31, brings to 10 the number of suspects apprehended in connection with the riots.

The arrest of Daudawasannounced in a statement issued by the Police Public Affairs Department, sighted by the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

The police in collaboration with the National Investigation Bureau on Sunday arrested Duada alias Farouk who was reported to be part of the rioters of the Mamobi-Nima clash.

Duada, who was in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, was arrested at his hideout in Accra.

The statement said the suspect during interrogation admitted his involvement in the said clash as he was 'captured' in a video footage wielding a machete, adding that he identified himself in the said video.

According to the police, a search conducted on him, led to the retrieval of a wrapped substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Ghanaian Times in its Thursday, January 20, 2022 issue, reported that at least nine persons were arrested in connection with a bloody clash between two rival youth groups of Nima and Mamobi, both suburbs of Accra.

They are Abdul Gafari Mohammed, Bashir Ganiyu, Mohammed Saidu Baribui, Attawurah Basson, Gariba Abdul Mumuni, Abdul Aziz Sulemana, Imoro Ibrahim, Isaah Seidu and Elliasu.

Two persons who sustained gunshot wounds during the scuffle are responding to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

In all, nine suspects are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, including two suspects who suffered injuries and are at the Police Hospital under guard receiving treatment.

Other two suspects, namely Kumordji, also known as Ibrahim Hussein and Bombom, aka Ali Awudu, believed to be the ring leaders of the two groups respectively are on the run and being sought for by the police.

The Police Administration has since announced a GH¢20,000 bounty for the arrest of the ring leaders.

According to the police, they have since retrieved items including twelve empty cartridges, three AAA live ammunition, pistol magazine, two machetes, two knives, toy pistol and two mobile phones as exhibits.