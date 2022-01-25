Ghana: President Receives Invitation From Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to Mark 5th Anniversary of Former Asantehemaa

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, yesterday sent a delegation to the Jubilee House in Accra to invite President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the fifth anniversary of the death of former Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Nana AfiaKobi II, mother of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the immediate past queen mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, died in November 2016 at age 109.

The ceremony, which begins from February 6, would also celebrate Nana KonaduYiadom III, the current Asantehemaa who succeeded her mother, Nana Afia Kobi II.

The delegation of queen mothers, accompanied by Asantehene's linguist, Okyeame Baffour Kantankrakyi, were sent to the Presidency by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Okyeame Kantankrakyi, after introducing the delegation, briefed the President on the events to commemorate the anniversary.

He said the event would begin with a church service on the morning of February 6, followed by a mini durbar at the Nana Afia Kobi Park in Kumasi named after the former queen mother.

On February 16, he said the Asantehene would hold a main durbar in honour of the former Queen Mother

"Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has asked us to relay this information to you, Mr President, and invite you to join us to honour Nana Afia Kobi II," he said.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, thanked the Asantehene for honouring him with the invitation and pledged to honour the invitation on February 6.

"I will go to Addis Ababa on February 5 for the African Union Summit but I will come back that night. So I will come to Kumasi on the 6th," he said.

However, he pleaded with the delegation to inform the Asantehene of his inability to attend the durbar on February 16.

President Akufo-Addo said he had been scheduled to attend international summits and sign agreements on behalf of the state and pleaded with his guests to relay his excuse to the Asantehene.