Africa Cup of Nations Predictions, Fixtures and Results - Tuesday 25 January 2022

Afcon favourites Senegal go up against Cape Verde, while Morocco meet Malawi in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 on Tuesday in Cameroon.

Note: While this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is officially referred as Afcon 2021 due to the tournament's postponement, for continuity, we might sometimes refer to it as Afcon 2022.

Enter the pre-tournament favourites, as the Round of 16 continues in Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Senegal stuttered their way through the group phase somewhat but take their place in the knockouts, with Cape Verde their next assignment.

North African heavyweights Morocco are also through to do battle with underdogs Malawi in Yaounde.

*All kick off times are in Central Africa Time.

Round of 16: Senegal vs Cape Verde

Senegal will see their Round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations clash with Cape Verde as the time to step things up on Tuesday.

The Lions of Teranga topped Afcon Group B last week but were pretty tame in doing so, collecting just five points in an evenly contested pool.

Sadio Mane's last-gasp penalty provided their only win in the opener with Zimbabwe, before both Guinea and Malawi held the West Africans to uninspiring goalless draws as they limped into the knockouts without a goal from open play.

Cape Verde scraped through in third place from Group A, despite picking up just a point less than their opponents in Bafoussam.

The Islanders picked off Ethiopia by the only goal in their opener, ahead of defeat by the same score line to Burkina Faso.

Momentum is back with them, though, thanks to a confidence-boosting draw against host nation Cameroon to take them into the next stage.

Kick off at 18:00.

Round of 16: Morocco vs Malawi

Morocco take their place in the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, with Malawi standing between them and a spot in the quarter-finals in Cameroon.

The Atlas Lions clawed seven points from nine in topping Group C, with wins over out-of-sorts Ghana and the minnows from the Comoros Islands paving the way.

That took the sting out of their final assignment, where dogged Gabon battled their way to a 2-2 draw.

Malawi squeezed into the knockouts by finishing third in Group B, as they negotiate their first Afcon in more than a decade.

The Flames not only did the business in their likeliest fixture against Zimbabwe by winning 2-1, but they managed to hold pre-tournament favourites Senegal to the draw that sealed their progress.

It capped an impressive fightback from the East African nation, who had lost to Guinea in their pool opener.

Kick off at 21:00.

Africa Cup of Nations predictions for 25 January

Prediction methodology explained: The expected win percentage is based off publicly available odds. For example, if a team's odds are 2.30, the expected chance of winning is 43%. If the odds are 1.62 the expected chance of winning is 62% and so on. These are accurate at the time of writing but are subject to change. Where there is no value listed, the odds were not available at the time of writing. Other odds added here are taken from soccerstats247's algorithm.