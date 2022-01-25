Uganda: MPs Mbwatekamwa, Tinkasimire Cycle to Parliament to Protest High Fuel Prices

25 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

A section of legislators led by Igara West MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa and Buyaga West Barnabas Tinkasimire on Monday cycled to to Parliament to protest the rising fuel prices in the country.

The legislators who were blocked by the security from accessing parliamentary premises said their decision to cycle to Parliament is a signal to government that the country has suffered enough in terms of the hiked prices of fuel.

A litre of petrol costs Shs 5000 up from Shs 4300 two weeks ago.

The MPs said even the fuel allowance government gives to an MP is calculated at Shs 2800 per litre, which is not enough

The chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism Mwine Mpaka, said their investigations into the cause of rising prices of fuel are complete.

He said a report will be tabled to Parliament on January 27.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X