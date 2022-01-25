Uganda: MPs Mbwatekamwa, Tinkasimire Cycle to Parliament to Protest High Fuel Prices

A section of legislators led by Igara West MP Gaffa Mbwatekamwa and Buyaga West Barnabas Tinkasimire on Monday cycled to to Parliament to protest the rising fuel prices in the country.

The legislators who were blocked by the security from accessing parliamentary premises said their decision to cycle to Parliament is a signal to government that the country has suffered enough in terms of the hiked prices of fuel.

A litre of petrol costs Shs 5000 up from Shs 4300 two weeks ago.

The MPs said even the fuel allowance government gives to an MP is calculated at Shs 2800 per litre, which is not enough

The chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism Mwine Mpaka, said their investigations into the cause of rising prices of fuel are complete.

He said a report will be tabled to Parliament on January 27.