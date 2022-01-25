Uganda: Nup Attacks Government On Eviction of Street Vendors, Wants Political Prisoners Freed

Zulaika Nicole

The National Unity Platform has castigated the government for evicting vendors from Kampala streets without allocating them any place of work.

Last week the Kampala Capital City Authority evicted street vendors. This came after several warnings and failed eviction attempts which had left many thinking this, too, will come to pass.

Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the leader of NUP, said after two years in a closed economy it was not right to chase the street vendors.

"I don't think this is the right time to send street vendors off the streets. They have had two years at home without working and just when the poor have hopes of making some money they are chased without giving them a Plan B," Kyagulanyi said.

David Lewis Rubongoya, the secretary general of NUP they want people's jobs to be secure by showing them where they should work from.

NUP also repeated the demand for the release of all political prisoners.

"Government should free political leaders or present them in court. They are over 100 prisoners and each single day different people keep walking in NUP offices claiming that their people are missing, taken in drones some of them where presented in court today," Rubongoya said.

Family members of some of the detained people asked government to free their people.

"Our husbands, brothers and sisters have been missing for a year now and we don't even get to hear about them yet the government picked them but they have still failed to present them even in court," said Charles Kiganda, a relative of one of the prisoners.