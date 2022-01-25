Nigeria: NHRC Receives 524 Sexual, Gender-Based Violence Complaints From Kaduna

NHRC says out of the 524 complaints received in 2021, 224 are mostly about domestic violence against women, even though there are other types of violence against women and girls.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it received 524 complaints of sexual and gender-based assault against women from Kaduna State alone, in 2021.

Mr Terngu Gwar, the Commission's State Coordinator, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kaduna on Monday.

He ascribed the increase in Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) to the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming that the pandemic restricted transportation and resulted in many people losing their employment which in turn brought about an increase in poverty, bitterness and anger in people.

Mr Gwar claimed that out of the 524 complaints received in 2021, 224 are mostly about domestic violence against women, even though there are other types of violence against women and girls.

He listed other forms of violence as rape, child abandonment, forced marriage, human trafficking, life threats, and child custody/access.

Mr Gwar added that "233 of the reported cases have been resolved, while the other cases are currently being investigated".

According to him, the commission not only receives complaints but also mediates in problems involving couples and families.

"The commission does community outreach, radio programs, and visits secondary schools to educate students and teachers about SGBV," Mr Gwar added.

He added that more grassroots sensitisation was needed for people to be aware of the importance of protecting and enforcing their rights as well as the consequences and punishments that await any wrongdoer.

He, therefore, urged civil society organisations (CSOs), traditional authorities, and religious leaders to take the lead in combating the persistence of domestic violence.

Mr Gwar also urged concerned groups to place a greater emphasis on public education or knowledge of domestic abuse, as well as the application of current rules and regulations that might help to develop an accountability culture around the concerns.

The NHRC headquarters in Abuja had also reported in November 2021, that it received over 139,780 complaints of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) between 2020 and March 2021.

Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the commission, disclosed it in a statement when Nigeria joined the rest of the international community to mark the 2021 international day for the elimination of violence against women (IDEVW).

Mr Ojukwu also attributed the rise in the number of SGBV cases in recent times to COVID-19, which he said led to lockdowns in different parts of the world, including Nigeria.