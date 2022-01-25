Nigeria: Alleged Pregnancy - Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, Tenders Public Apology On Instagram

<i>Okposo's apology comes barely 24 hours after a lady accused him of impregnating and dumping her.</sub>

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo has apologised to his wife and family for having an extramarital affair with an American based lady.

Mr Okposo's apology comes barely 24 hours after the lady, who identified herself as African Doll, accused him of impregnating and dumping her.

African Doll disclosed this in an interview with '<a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/obodo.oyinbo.tv/?hl=en">Obodo Oyibo TV'</a> on Monday.

She claimed the music star became hostile to her after she told him she was pregnant.

African Doll said they met in Dallas during one of his tours, became close and started an affair which resulted in her being pregnant for him.

The 'Wellu Wellu' crooner, who started as a soundtrack producer in Nollywood in 1995, is behind some of Nigeria's gospel hits.

Apology

The music star penned an apology to his wife, family and spiritual fathers on his verified Instagram page on Tuesday morning and thereafter set the page to private.

"I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but that this is the right thing to do. On my recent trip to the USA (Late 2021) I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel," he wrote.

"I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife Ozioma, my family, and me. As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for His forgiveness."

The Delta State-born singer went on to announce that he'll be taking a break from the ministry's work to seek restoration.

"I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people," he added.

He then tendered an apology to his wife, Ozioma for the disgrace and embarrassment his actions caused.

"To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you. Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life," he appealed.

Historical

This is not the first time a Nigerian celebrity would openly beg for forgiveness on social media after a cheating scandal.

In February 2019, pop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, apologised to his wife, Annie, for unspecified reasons in a thread on Twitter.

The 43-year-old music singer later deleted the tweets.

In October 2020, singer Oritsefemi begged his wife Nabila Fash on Instagram to "come back home".

The singer's three-year-old marriage was on the brink of collapse after his wife had moved in with actress Caroline Danjuma, who hinted that the singer "was fond of beating up his wife".

In November 2020, award-winning singer, Abolore Akande, aka 9ice, appealed to fans to help beg his wife after a video of him fondling an unknown woman's breast surfaced online.

In the video, which was shared by a popular gossip blog and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the talented singer could be seen cuddling an unknown lady from behind.